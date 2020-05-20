An Post to deliver €2m of supports to SMEs

Anne Dunne of the White Gables Restaurant & Shop in Moycullen packs up orders

An Post has unveiled €2m in supports for small firms designed to help them kick-start their businesses and boost their online presence during the Covid-19 crisis.

The national postal firm has introduced discounted prices for An Post parcel services by at least 25pc.

And it also has launched a €1m marketing fund.

This is offering €1,000 worth of direct mail services to small firms to fuel local advertising or wider marketing campaigns.

An Post said its initiative includes a dedicated e-commerce hub that provides information for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to start trading online.

Garrett Bridgeman, the managing director of An Post mails and parcels, said the initiative represents the first phase of a wider support programme being offered to SMEs.

"There's lots to be learned from the global e-commerce players in getting the digital impact, service quality and customer focus in place from the start," he said.

Communications, Climate Action and Environment Minister Richard Bruton welcomed the support from An Post for SMEs in what he said was an "exceptionally difficult time".

"As we all adjust to the new normal, the new advice hub will provide expertise and advice to all SMEs as they plan for their return to business," he said.

An Post also is offering SMEs bulk-buy discounts for booklets and boxes of stamps if they register for An Post Advantage Cards.

Irish Independent