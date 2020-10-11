Africa is a continent brimming with diverse business opportunities

Agritech is another area of opportunity, from product/machinery to expertise, and one in which Ireland, as a farming innovator, has a natural advantage.

For Irish businesses selling into Africa, keeping in touch with customers to maintain and grow their business has been of critical importance, particularly at a time when international travel has been severely curtailed due to Covid-19.

Enterprise Ireland's teams in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria have been facilitating relationship-building initiatives, such as our planned series of online 'meet the buyer' events across a range of identified growth sectors on the African continent including digital technologies, fintech, agritech, health / life sciences, international education and smart construction. These initiatives allow selected Irish clients to pitch during an e-meeting to a C-suite (executive level) member of key target companies in Africa.

As a result of the pandemic these contacts are very interested in making themselves available for these calls in which they, and our clients, see a value for time invested. Often in one hour, the contact gets a great overview of the Irish capability and the offering of the selected clients. It is noteworthy to mention that Covid has made these contacts more receptive to such calls and more available to take them, thus providing Irish businesses with a new approach in doing business.

The Covid health crisis has transformed business practices. In a region that traditionally required significant face-to-face interaction, the transformation to e-platforms has the power to save Irish businesses both time and money as they seek to capitalise on African opportunities.

Africa is a growth region with opportunities in diverse areas of digital technology. Growth is driven by issues such as urbanisation, foreign investment, mineral wealth and education and has created a middle class of some 10pc to 15pc of the total African population or 120 million to 150 million people who will drive this growth further into the future.

While other parts of the world see their population age and decline, Africa's is young and growing. Its population of 1.2 billion is predicted to hit 2.5 billion by 2060, with Nigeria alone predicted to reach a population of 400m.

All countries in Africa are aware of the importance of food supply and food security. Covid, with its impact on supply chains, has highlighted this. There is now a strong awareness in Africa that it must feed itself and use its rich fertile soil and people to grow its own requirements. Food imports to cater to this growth population will consume too much foreign exchange, already a scarce commodity!

Ireland, which has gone from famine in the mid-1800s to a situation today where it produces many times more food than it can consume, has a wealth of agritech products and technical knowledge in the area of agriculture to offer Africa.

As the land of saints and scholars, Ireland has a particular strength in education too. Before Covid, some 400,000 African students travelled abroad for third level education each year. The number coming to Ireland has grown from some 350 to around 1,000, making Africa one of the fastest-growing regions for Ireland's international education sector and creating a multi-million-euro market.

New opportunities are also opening in high-tech construction, including data centres and green energy, which are all other areas in which Ireland has expertise.

Irish companies are already bringing this knowledge to South Africa and Nigeria as Africa becomes an increasingly important global region for data centres and the South African government commitment to create a green energy sector, with the abundance of wind and sun, should makes Africa a natural target.

Opportunities for the life sciences sector are growing too, driven by the emergence of Africa's middle class and the demand for private sector healthcare and new technologies.

All of this has helped keep Africa ahead of the global growth curve for Enterprise Ireland clients, with growth of 16pc in Nigeria, 13pc in South Africa and 9pc in Kenya last year. This was helped by a trade mission to South Africa and Kenya in which 50 Irish companies participated, signing €70m worth of deals.

Yes, there are challenges. In any continent of Africa's size, the first challenge is to know where to start. Africa is a big place. That's why we in EI have focused on South Africa as our key market followed by Nigeria and Kenya.

Africa by its nature is complex and requires a planned and committed approach. Due to the distance from Ireland, it is more than likely that our clients need a local partner through which to establish and grow the Africa business.

The selection and development of a local partner is critical in growing exports to Africa - identifying and developing such relationships is an area where Enterprise Ireland, with its local African footprint and knowledge, can assist and add value. Also to remember - the business language in most of Africa is English and the time zone is often no more than 1-2 hours different to Ireland.

Thinking about the way in which business is done has changed in Africa. E-meetings, e-buyer introductions and social media platforms are tools now used to provide access to buyers and local business partners and to grow business. Talk to us in the Enterprise Ireland Africa team, we have the people and knowledge to help you to realise business in one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. Africa has never been more open for business than it is now!

Fred Klinkenberg is Enterprise Ireland's Regional Director Sub-Sahara Africa, based in Johannesburg

Sunday Indo Business