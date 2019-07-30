THE number of people out of work rose by 1,200 last month.

THE number of people out of work rose by 1,200 last month.

Slight hike in unemployment last month but CSO insist increase 'not significant'

There was a slight hike in the numbers unemployed, according to the latest official figures.

They show that the jobless rate jumped slightly from 4.5pc to 4.6pc in July.

The number of seasonally adjusted people out of work stood at 111,400 compared to 110,200 in June.

But overall the numbers unemployed are down by 25,900 in the last 12 months.

The unemployment rate was over 1pc higher, at 5.8pc, in July last year.

A Central Statistics Office spokesperson said the increase in unemployment was “not significant” and cannot be linked to factors like students entering the labour force after exams.

She said the unemployment rate at this time of year has fluctuated in the past, and is up some years and down in others.

The spokeswoman said the most accurate measure of unemployment is available in a quarterly survey and the next one is out in August.

The number of number of men and women out of work rose by the same amount between June and July.

A total of 62,000 men were out of work last month compared to 61,400 in June- a hike of 600.

And there were 49,400 unemployed women compared to 48,800 in June, also representing an increase of 600.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate for those aged between 15 and 24 rose from 10.1pc to 10.3pc.

Online Editors