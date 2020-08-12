Sliced: Pizza chain Domino's took a harder hit harder from Irish lockdown

Dominos, whose operations here account for less than 5pc of its UK and Irish business, said the "relatively small" size of the Irish market means that sales are "inherently more volatile."

Pizza chain Domino's has reported a fall in sales in Ireland for the six months ended June 28.

Sales here were down 4.9pc, against what the company said was a "strong comparative" last year.

The performance here contrasts with the UK, where Domino's saw sales increase 3.7pc during the period.

With the country entering lockdown earlier than the UK, the company said it saw a more pronounced impact on consumer spending across its 54 outlets here, according to interim results from the group.

"Ireland was also disproportionately impacted by stopping cash payments and, outside of Dublin, by the switch off of collection [services]," it added.

Domino's switched off customer collection in Ireland and the UK throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, resulting in collection orders falling 87pc in the second quarter of the year.

A 30pc increase in delivery sales across the UK and Ireland more than offset the impact of switching off collection, the company said.

Overall, the group reported underlying earnings before interest and tax of £49.5m (€55m), a fall of 4pc year-on-year, however this includes £6.2m (€6.8m) of Covid-19 related costs.

