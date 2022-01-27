Slattery named chairman at air taxi firm Vertical Aerospace

Stephen Fitzpatrick (left), with Dómhnal Slattery at Vertical's New York IPO last month

AVIATION veteran Dómhnal Slattery has been appointed non-executive chairman of electric air taxi firm Vertical Aerospace.

Mr Slattery is chief executive of Dublin-based jet leasing giant Avolon, which is a shareholder in New York-listed Vertical Aerospace.

He succeeds Belfast-born Vertical Aerospace founder Stephen Fitzpatrick in the chairman role. Mr Fitzpatrick, who remains as chief executive, had until now held the dual roles at Vertical since it floated on the stock market last month.

Vertical has developed the VX4 electric air taxi, which the company hopes will enter into commercial service in the middle of this decade.

Last year, Avolon ordered up to 500 of the the VX4 aircraft, which can carry four passengers and a pilot. It’s expected to have a range of close to 200km and to travel at speeds of up to 320km per hour, with zero operating emissions. In flight, it will be almost silent.

In September, Avolon signed a $1bn eVTOL deal with Brazil carrier Gol. It saw the carrier agree to buy or lease up to 250 electric air taxis Avolon has on order.

In October, Avolon created a joint venture with Japan Airlines to commercialise electric air taxis in the Japanese market.

“Vertical is in the vanguard of innovation in the global aviation industry, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a central role in its growth and development,” said Mr Slattery this morning.

“Over the past five years, Stephen has assembled an unrivalled team with a vision to revolutionise aviation through zero emissions air travel,” he said “I am excited to have the opportunity to deliver that vision and bring to market the VX4, an aircraft that will materially change the face of the transportation sector globally as we transition towards a net zero economy.”

Vertical has a total order book of up to 1,350 aircraft worth $5.4bn.

It has orders from carriers including American Airlines and pre-conditional orders from airlines including Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin reckons it could use the air taxi to ferry passengers from regional centres such as Cambridge to Heathrow in about 22 minutes, cutting an hour off the journey by car.