| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Six rights to arm yourself with in 'new normal' online shopping

With more shopping being done online, know where you stand if things go wrong, writes Louise McBride

Online shopping is not without its mishaps and dangers, and it is therefore crucial that you understand what rights you can fall back on when things go wrong Expand

Close

Online shopping is not without its mishaps and dangers, and it is therefore crucial that you understand what rights you can fall back on when things go wrong

Online shopping is not without its mishaps and dangers, and it is therefore crucial that you understand what rights you can fall back on when things go wrong

Online shopping is not without its mishaps and dangers, and it is therefore crucial that you understand what rights you can fall back on when things go wrong

The increased reliance on online shopping which Irish people built up throughout the Covid-19 crisis is likely to be here to stay for some time. Although high-street shops have reopened, there are still plenty of people who are nervous about returning to them in the wake of the pandemic. There are others who simply don't want the inconvenience of queues and social distancing.

Online shopping is not without its mishaps and dangers however, and it is therefore crucial that you understand what rights you can fall back on when things go wrong.

Here are six things you should know about your entitlements when shopping online.