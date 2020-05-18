| 13.7°C Dublin

Sites return as CSO stats show fallout of lockdown

 

Sites: Construction staff get back to work in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

David Chance and Shawn Pogatchnik

Some of Ireland's building sites returned to life yesterday after large swathes of the industry shut down during the harsh lockdown period, although a survey by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed that businesses across the country were hurting badly.

Listed housebuilder Glenveagh was one of those that reopened some of its sites yesterday. At Barnhall Meadows in Leixlip, 30 workers returned to the site while at Ballymore's Dublin Landings site, isolated workers in hard hats, masks and hi-viz vests resumed work.

Other smaller sites also got back to work, although numbers are still limited thanks to social distancing rules that make work on offices and apartments more difficult for an industry which was one of the hardest hit by the lockdowns.