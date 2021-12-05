Siptu staff allege its industrial relations are ‘worse than Ryanair’

The leadership of the country’s biggest trade union faces a mounting crisis after a key group of senior staff warned that Siptu’s own "unbelievably deficient" internal industrial relations is "inferior to that of the Ryanair model".

Fifteen long-serving Siptu officials and employees sent a lengthy, detailed and devastating critique of the current state of the trade union to each member of its powerful National Executive Committee.

The letter paints a picture of a working environment at Liberty Hall full of reprisal, widespread discrimination, stress related mental illness and burnout.

Written on behalf of the union’s Staff Representative Committee (SRC), the letter outlines how “solidarity has been replaced with, individualism, and careerism” and “democracy replaced with autocracy and secrecy.”

“Equality has been replaced with widespread discrimination, the two most prominent grounds being gender, and political beliefs,” said the letter.

"Many staff have suffered mental illness due to work related stress and burnout, morale is on the ground, trade union values are nonexistent, our power is being diminished, the membership is only going one way - down."

The letter stated that the committee is concerned about dignity at work issues, claiming that “rules and procedures are frequently broken when they don't suit management”.

“There is a complete absence of transparency,” it said. “Recruitment and promotions are a mystery, there is no known rationale but there are definite trends. In fact, jobs have been created for some and promotional posts are frequently suppressed or held until the favourite person has been placed in a position that will enable them to take it.”

It alleged that staff are being demoted by stealth, that staff “displaying trade union values are not wanted and life is being made extremely difficult for them” and “expressing an alternative view, or progressing a grievance, is not welcome and may result in reprisal.”

The letter was sent as a follow up to a request for a meeting by the SRC - which acts as Siptu’s internal industrial relations mechanism - with the management committee. The SRC letter said it was “regrettable” that the initial request in early October for a meeting had been ignored.

“We are extremely concerned about the direction that this Union is going in. Our virtues, values or principles are not being reflected in the practices, processes, activities, or structures within the Union.”

“We have for many years attempted to deal with these issues in a collaborative and constructive manner, only to find ourselves in endless, meaningless processes that go nowhere, or result in aspirational documents that Management cherry picks what they want from.”

The letter outlined how, because senior managers get to vote on SRC decisions, including on its membership, the SRC “has no independence, a fundamental reason for the existence of trade unions.”

“We have an unbelievably deficient industrial relations model which we inherited. It is inferior to that of the Ryanair model,” it said.

As a condition of employment, Siptu’s 300 employees must be members of the union.

“However, we have none of the usual benefits, we have no say or voting rights, we have no rights to participate in divisional or sectoral committees, nor do we have any rights to attend as delegates to conferences. We have no right to access expert assistance. We pay in the region of €75,000 per annum in contributions and get none of the normal benefits. Our dispute resolution procedures are never complied with by management.”

The SRC members said that “the effects of all of this on our staff, members, and the organisation are unquantifiable and vast.

“We are losing irreplaceable, experienced staff, many with over 20 years’ service and not even a goodbye for some when they are leaving, staff are not being replaced, causing even more pressure on many already overburdened staff.”

Staff were under pressure because the union was failing to maintain data systems properly and there were about 40 less staff than Siptu had in late 2018 “and work distribution is grossly unfair”.

Siptu had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.