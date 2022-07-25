Siemens to create 25 jobs with €7m R&D group in Shannon

The new R&D project in the region will focus on high performance computing in the cloud.

Siemens will establish a software research and development group in Shannon, Co. Clare in an investment worth €7m.

The new R&D project in the region will focus on high performance computing in the cloud for semiconductor design.

It will also be the first such group established by the digital industries software division of the company globally.

The move looks set to create more than 25 R&D roles in Shannon over the next three years, with the positions set to focus on delivering cloud high performance computing environments for Siemens.

Recruitment is set to commence for roles in cloud infrastructure, software development and application security among others.

Siemens has already had a presence in Shannon for over 20 years, with the digital industries software division currently employing 150 people.

“It is excellent to see Siemens demonstrate its continued commitment to Shannon as a strategic location by locating its first software R&D division in Ireland here,” said senior director for Siemens Industries Software Martin Gennery.

“Due to Shannon’s central location in the mid-west between Limerick and Galway it has always attracted top talent. This expansion offers an opportunity to work on the latest technologies while benefiting from the work life balance delivered by hybrid working based in the mid-west,” he added.