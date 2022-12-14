Shares in hotel firm Dalata rise on solid trading update

Shares in hotel operator Dalata rose more than 2pc on Wednesday as it delivered a strong trading update ahead of the year-end.

The group, Ireland’s biggest hotel firm, said it has been trading ahead of expectations and revenue this year should exceed €500m – the highest ever for the group.

The company expects to post adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of more than €182m for the year. That compares with €162m last year.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue per available room was 21pc of 2019 levels between September and November this year, with all regions performing well, according to Dalata, whose chief executive is Dermot Crowley.

It said corporate bookings have picked up following the summer and that there is continued strong leisure demand, with a notable increase in visitors from North America. Visitor numbers from the US have been boosted by the strong dollar.

“[Room] supply in Ireland remains constrained due to rooms in use for government-related business, primarily the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees,” noted Dalata. “The timing and degree to which these rooms will return to the market remains uncertain.”

In Dublin, Dalata’s revenue per available room was 18pc higher in the September-to-November period on a like-for-like basis. In the rest of Ireland, it was up 30pc, while in the UK it was 19pc higher.

It added that its new hotels are performing ahead of expectations. It added seven hotels to its portfolio between August 2021 and September this year. Those properties have experienced a combined occupancy rate of 79pc.

A new Dalata hotel in London’s Shoreditch is due to open next December.

Three other hotels under its Maldron brand are under construction in Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester and are all slated to open in the final quarter of 2024. Its new Maldron Hotel Croke Park in Dublin is slated to be complete in the first half of 2025.

Dalata also welcomed business supports provided by the governments in Ireland and the UK and said its electricity and gas bill for the year will be about €32m. That compares with a previous estimate of €34m.

The hotel group said it is “cautiously optimistic” for 2023, with positive demand from corporate customers and tour operators.

“Engagement with corporate customers and tour operators on demand and pricing has been positive,” it said, adding that there are also signs of more “normalised” conference activity.