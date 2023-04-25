Share buyback set to reduce State’s stake in AIB to 53.35pc

The State’s stake in AIB is set to decline to 53.35pc as the bank agreed to buy back €215m of its shares from the Minister for Finance.

The purchased shares represent approximately 2.05pc of the bank’s issued share capital, with the transaction expected to settle on Wednesday.

Minister Michael McGrath confirmed that he has accepted an offer from the bank to participate in its 2023 share buyback programme on a directed basis.

This buyback will be in addition to the payment of a proposed €166m cash dividend to all shareholders.

AIB will acquire the full €215m of shares from the State. This differs from last year’s share buyback programme, which saw the State participate on a proportionate basis, the Minister confirmed.

Following the buyback, the State’s shareholding has declined by a further 1pc to 53.35pc.

In December 2021, when the share trading plan was first announced, the State owned a 71.12pc stake in the bank.

“This will be another positive step for both AIB and the State, with our shareholding reducing further and recovering an additional €215m from our investment in AIB,” the Finance Minister said.

“When combined with the annual dividend already announced, the State expects to receive a total of approximately €306m from the company, which will be paid to the exchequer, bringing to around €12bn the total amount returned to the State since 2010.”

Mr McGrath added that he would continue to monitor market conditions for more opportunities to reduce the State’s stake in the bank.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said that the bank returned €1bn to the State last year.

“It is another positive development towards normalising our share register and enhancing shareholder value for all investors,” he said.