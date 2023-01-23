Shannon Airport passenger numbers triple to 1.5 million

SHANNON Airport saw its passenger numbers triple last year to more than 1.5 million as it saw a post-Covid recovery in travel.

The figure for 2022 is 88pc of the number recorded by the western gateway in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

Shannon Airport had no transatlantic passenger services for almost two years after the crisis hit. However, they resumed in March last year.

The group said that nearly 240,000 passengers travelled on services between Shannon, JFK, Newark and Boston last year. It expects the transatlantic passenger tally to rise this year as a new daily seasonal service to Chicago starts.

Shannon carried 638,000 passengers on its UK services last year, a more than three-fold increase on 2021.

Mary Considine, chief executive of the Shannon Airport Group, said the prospects for the airport “look bright” for 2023. The airport will operate 35 routes this year. That’s more than were available in 2019.

“Last year we secured four new services to Barcelona/Girona, Marseille, Malta, and a service to Paris with new airline partner, Vueling,” she said.

Six new destinations in 2023 include Naples, Liverpool, Porto and Beziers.

“These new services, combined with initiatives like Ryanair’s €10m investment in their maintenance facility at Shannon, and the delivery of our property investment strategy across the Shannon Campus, have cemented the upward trajectory of our recovery,” according to Ms Considine.

During the pandemic, Shannon Airport was for the first time included in the Government’s regional airports programme. That enabled the airport to undertake a number of critical of safety and security projects.

The airport has already introduced advanced passenger screening technology that significantly speeds up security processing. It also means that the rule where passengers typically only carry liquid containers holding no more than 100ml is not required at the airport because of the new technology.

The group invested €21m across the Shannon campus in 2022 to provide property solutions for clients. During the year, work started two new developments: an €8m multi-use industrial space and a €6m R&D technology facility.

“We are committed to working with industry partners on creating a more sustainable future and last year we signed a memorandum of understanding with the ESB to explore the development of a sustainable green hydrogen plant at Shannon,” noted Ms Considine.