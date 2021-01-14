Seven credit unions to offer €1m SME loans under Credit Guarantee Scheme

Seven credit unions have been signed up to make business loans of up to €1m each under the State-underwritten Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The seven individual credit unions will make their own lending decisions and carry their own share of the risk involved in the business loans of €10,000 to €1m each but are all members of the Metamo umbrella group, a resource-sharing partnership with Fexco.

Three non-bank lenders: Linked Finance, CapitalFlow and Finance Ireland, have also been added to the Government’s €2bn Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The Scheme offers an 80pc taxpayer guarantee to participating lenders who provide Irish businesses, including those in the farming and fishing sectors, with access to low-interest loans as they respond to the impacts of Covid-19.

The seven credit unions involved are: Cara Credit Union, Mallow Credit Union, First Choice Credit Union, People First Credit Union, St Canice’s Credit Union, Limerick & District Credit Union, and Synergy Credit Union.

Interest rates will vary depending on the loan but will be lower than would otherwise be available in the market.

Another lender, Linked Finance said it will be able to offer borrowers decisions on loans of up to €250,000 in under 24 hours from receiving their documents.

Online Editors