Senior Emerald Airlines executive to leave fledgling carrier

Conor McCarthy, CEO of Emerald Airlines (right) and Aviation Regulator of the IAA, Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, as the airline received its Air Operator's Certificate last month

One of the most senior and key executives at Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines start-up, Mick Conlon, is leaving the business later this year.

Mr Conlon, who previously worked with Stobart Air, is the director of engineering and fleet at Emerald and played a key role in helping the fledgling carrier recently secure its air operator certificate.

Within the industry, he is recognised as being highly knowledgeable regarding the ATR aircraft that Stobart Air used and which Emerald Airlines will also be using for its services.

Emerald Airlines has signed a 10-year contract with Aer Lingus to operate the Aer Lingus Regional service on behalf of the IAG-owned carrier from January 2023.

Mr McCarthy said a new director of engineering will start at Emerald in four weeks’ time and said that it was always anticipated Mr Conlon would be leaving to pursue other interests.

Emerald received its air operator certificate last month, paving the way for the launch of services.

Mr McCarthy said at the time scheduled services will be rolled out progressively as aircraft are delivered to Emerald’s fleet and as market conditions allow.

He insisted today that the announcement by Ryanair this week it’s to base two aircraft at Cork to launch routes to destinations including Edinburgh and Birmingham won’t impact Emerald’s plans.

Those two routes had been flown by Stobart Air, which had operated the Aer Lingus Regional service, and have traditionally been solid performers.

Stobart Air, which was part of the UK-based Esken group, collapsed in June this year.

Mr McCarthy, who also founded and owns Dublin Aerospace, has secured about €16m in equity and debt to help fuel Emerald’s launch. He has invested €4m of his own money in it, while one of his businesses has loaned Emerald €2m.

John Higgins, the out-going chief commercial officer of Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant Avolon, has invested €2m in the airline.

The backers also include former senior Airbus executive, Christopher Buckley, who’s based in Toulouse. He has invested €400,000.

Emerald has also obtained a €6m debt facility from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

The airline is taking delivery of a total of six ATR turboprop aircraft over the next five months. The ATR72-600 airplanes are being leased from Canadian lessor Chorus. Emerald plans to eventually operate a fleet of 15 of the aircraft.