Sean Quinn's name dropped from companies he founded in rebranding

Quinn Industrial Holdings has announced that the company will now be called Mannok

Sean Quinn’s name has been dropped from the companies he founded following a top-secret rebranding exercise unveiled this morning.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has announced that the company will now be called Mannok.

The distinctive golden Q logo used across the company’s fleet of vehicles, buildings and company stationary will be replaced with a green M logo, according to a statement issued by the company today.

The statement makes no mention of Sean Quinn but said the new name derives from Fear Manach or Fermanagh, which is Mr Quinn’s birthplace and where his cross-border cement and glass and packaging empire began.

The dropping of the Quinn name coincides with a marked deterioration in the relationship between Sean Quinn, who was once Ireland’s richest man, and members of his former management team who now run QIH, which operates out from headquarters in Derrylin, Fermanagh, and Ballyconnell in Co Cavan just across the border.

Five of the company’s directors are living under garda protection following a five year campaign of intimidation against the company that culminated in the abduction and attack on one of its executives, Kevin Lunney, this time last year.

It is understood that the rebranding operation was enacted over the weekend amid tight security because of fears of a backlash from supporters of Sean Quinn.

Gardai and the PSNI were briefed on the name change. It is understood that the first of a fleet of trucks were rebranded in secrecy over the weekend at the company plants.

The Q logo on the wall above the entrance to the company’s headquarters in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, will be replaced over time.

QIH management revealed the name change to staff this morning. A press statement from QIH issued afterwards acknowledges the company’s roots in the locality.

“Our new name, like the Company itself, is deeply rooted in the region of Cavan and Fermanagh. It reflects the culmination of a 5-year re-positioning journey from regional commodity supplier to a trusted building and packaging solutions provider capable of competing and winning alongside leading global brands, and doing so in an increasingly environmentally sustainable manner,” the statement said.

It continued: “The word Mannok comes from Fear Manach – the origin of ‘Fermanagh’– meaning “man/people of Manach”. It reflects our enormous pride in our origins – our near-50-year heritage, our quality products, and especially, our people.”

It continued: “Visually, the new logo combines strength with a deceptive simplicity: dynamic shapes combine to form a unique ‘M’, reflecting the different elements of our organisation that work together to create something more than the sum of its parts.

“The colours contain a strong green element– in keeping with our commitment to the environment, and our promise to be environmental leaders within our sector. Our name is a symbol of our company. We believe it is also a symbol of our commitment – to our customers, our communities, and to each other.”

The QIH businesses are synonymous with Sean Quinn’s name in the border region. Mr Quinn grew his business from a quarry in Fermanagh to a global encompassing cement, glass, packaging, insurance hotels and an international property portfolio.

He lost control of his businesses in 2011 to the former Anglo Irish Bank over a €2.3m debt. A group of local business people and Sean Quinn’s former management team secured backing from American investors to buy key manufacturing parts of the business in 2014.

Sean Quinn and his son Sean Junior were retained as consultants on €500,000 and €100,000 a year salaries but the relationship soured and the Quinns parted company a year later.

Mr Quinn later said he was “sacked” and “stabbed in the back” by his former management team. He has repeatedly and vehemently insisted that the attacks on the company were not carried out in his name. He has condemned the attack on Kevin Lunney, which he has described as "barbaric".

Five directors, Liam McCaffrey, the chief executive, Mr Lunney and his brother, Tony Lunney, Dara O’Reilly, the chief financial officer and John McCartin, a director of the businesses, were given garda protection and assigned regular garda patrols following the attack on Mr Lunney last year.

Gardai continue to investigate a campaign of attacks and intimidation against Quinn’s former companies began when the former tycoon lost control of his cross-border business empire in 2011. The attacks included arson attacks on company buildings, and on cars owned by company executives.

Mr Quinn has made a number of statements to the Garda investigation team about his former companies.

Sean Quinn’s five children recently issued a legal threat to the company demanding a 22 per cent stake in the businesses they claimed is rightly theirs. QIH has forwarded their legal correspondence to An Garda Siochana.

The company announced the name change this morning as part of an overview of its performance last year.

QIH increased its earnings before tax (EBITDA) by €200,000 to €26.6m and invested €11.5m in the businesses. This was despite the challenges of Brexit, the statement said.

Turnover dipped by 2.5 per cent to €234m, which said reflected lower prices for raw materials passed through to customers.

In the statement, QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey said: “2019 marked our fifth successive year of EBITDA growth and a robust performance given Brexit uncertainty. Our targeted investment of recent years has established strong foundations for continuing growth across Ireland and the UK.”

“Post year end and the emergence of Covid 19, the health and safety of our staff and customers has been our key priority and we have taken extensive measures to mitigate risk and support the national fight against the pandemic.

“Our staff play a critical role in ensuring business continuity and in the provision of key supplies to essential sectors including food and construction. We are very grateful for, and acknowledge, our staff support, forbearance and commitment over the difficult lockdown period. We also congratulate them for their organised support for healthcare workers which led to the business donating PPE and raw materials for PPE to a range of frontline organisations including our local hospitals in Cavan and Enniskillen.

“Trading for both our Building Products and Packaging businesses is strong year to date, despite the impact of COVID-19 and continuing Brexit concerns, and we are confident of another strong performance for both divisions in 2020.

“Looking ahead to 2021, and a post Brexit environment, we are extremely pleased to unveil our new brand identity which we believe better reflects the ownership, evolution and future focus of the business. It marks the culmination of a 5-year transformation programme that has empowered our staff and repositioned our businesses for continuing growth and innovation.

“Our businesses are now in the strongest position since their acquisition in 2014 and Mannok is an appropriate and much more expansive brand proposition that reflects what our customers value most – a professional one-stop-shop for building and packaging solutions and the support of exceptional staff.”

