Saudi: DAA wins contract to run new Red Sea airport

DAA International has been awarded a contract to operate a new airport in Saudi Arabia at the kingdom’s Red Sea Development Project.

The project is a major development being built over 28,000 square kilometres on Saudi Arabia’s west coast with the aim of creating a new luxury tourism destination.

The airport is due to be completed next year.

The international arm of the company that operates Dublin and Cork airports has run Terminal 5 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh since it opened in 2016.

“DAA International was selected because we are confident that they can deliver not only an airport experience worthy of our luxury destination, but for their commitment to ensuring our sustainability goals are met,” the Red Sea Project’s chief executive John Pagano said.

The airport expects traffic of a million passengers a year.



