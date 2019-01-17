Salesforce to create thousands of new jobs in Dublin

Tech giant Salesforce is to announce its intention to create thousands of new jobs in Dublin.

The company, which makes business software, already employs approximately 1,000 people in Dublin at present.

The move follows announcements from Google, Facebook, Amazon and WeWork which will see a handful of tech giants dominate Dublin’s city workforce.

Salesforce’s plans, first revealed by the Irish Independent’s Ronald Quinlan last summer, indicate that tech companies are starting to spread to Dublin’s northside, having filled the south docklands.

However, the highly paid jobs are also likely to put new pressure on rents around Dublin’s centre.

