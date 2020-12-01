Salesforce to buy Slack for €23bn

Salesforce.com is to buy the workplace messaging app Slack Technologies in a $27.7bn (€23bn) cash-and-stock deal.

Both companies have growing offices in Dublin. Salesforce has approximately 2,000 employees here, while Slack has over 100.

Slack is used by work colleagues to keep track of projects and work issues. It is widely accepted to have inspired Microsoft’s creation of its Teams product.

Salesforce’s bid comes as Slack struggles to fully capitalise on the switch to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic in the face of fierce competition from Microsoft’s Teams and other workplace apps.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2022.

Slack shareholders will receive $26.78 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share.

Online Editors