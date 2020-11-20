Sale of INM stake in Irish Daily Star cleared by regulators

The sale of Independent News & Media’s (INM) 50pc stake in The Irish Daily Star is set to close within days after the buyer, Reach plc, secured regulatory approval for the deal.

UK based Reach plc has been granted regulatory clearance to buy the 50pc that it did not already own of the Irish Daily Star. The deal set to complete as early as Monday next week. The deal was struck in July this year but was subject to clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and by Catherine Martin, the Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht. That has now been achieved and the sides will work on a transition plan for the paper and its websites over the coming weeks

The all-island Irish Daily Star has been a 50/50 joint venture between Ireland’s

biggest newspaper group INM and the publisher of the UK’s Daily Star since 1987.

Reach became a 50pc owner when it bought Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell group, publisher of the UK’s Daily Star and the Express newspapers in 2018.

Reach is a major player in the UK where it emerged from the combination of the Trinity Mirror newspaper group which publishes titles including the Daily Mirror, with the old

Northern & Shell.

INM was bought by Belgium headquartered Mediahuis since 2019 and publishes Independent.ie, the Sunday Independent, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday World among its titles.

Following the sale, the Irish Daily Star will continue to trade through Independent Star Ltd, as a subsidiary of Reach PLC.

Online Editors