Salaries for pharma roles surge by up to 50pc amid crisis

Salaries for some pharma positions have surged by 50pc during the crisis while jobs in supply chains and technology appear 'bullet-proof' against cuts, according to the 2020 Irish Salary Guide published today.

The report for recruitment firm Morgan McKinley finds that, while many sectors have suffered colossal job losses, others in crisis-resistant industries are experiencing a recruitment boom.

Its publication was delayed by three months to incorporate recent crisis-driven swings in salary and benefits being offered to fill roles across the economy.

"Strong talent is never more sought after than in a crisis," the report said.

Hourly pay within many Irish pharma manufacturers has risen by 10pc to 50pc since the crisis spread to Europe four months ago. Workers in that sector also enjoy "best-in-class practices in place around a compliant health and safety workplace", the report found.

"While some businesses are under serious pressure, others are seeing unprecedented demand for their products or services," said Trayc Keevans, global FDI (foreign direct investment) director for Morgan McKinley.

"Talent that was in strong demand prior to Covid-19 - such as software engineers, IT auditors, cybersecurity experts, and data and analytics professionals - continues to be sought. We expect these to still command the upper end of the salary range. In some cases, companies will see current uncertainty as an opportunity to recruit talent previously locked up in other companies," Ms Keevans said.

"Disciplines such as supply chain and technology remain largely 'bullet-proof'. As a direct impact of Covid-19, and ongoing Brexit uncertainty before that, demand for all levels of supply chain and procurement professionals shows no signs of abating," she said.

But salaries in financial services are travelling in opposite directions.

Roles for fund accountants, compliance, asset management and insolvency professionals may see salaries rise by 10pc this year "to entice and reflect the risk a professional is taking to leave their current position to join another employer in the current environment".

But retail bank workers can expect to see salaries for new positions fall by 15pc. The same could apply in office support roles as 'remote' working grows deep roots in the economy.

