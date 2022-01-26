S&P says a Sinn Féin election win would not cause a downgrade to rating

The election of a Sinn Féin-led government would not trigger a downgrade in Ireland’s credit rating, as long as the party doesn’t abandon fiscal discipline, according to Standard & Poor’s.

In a presentation to investors on Wednesday, a leading analyst for the ratings agency said the ability of any government to implement economically supportive policies was more important than which party was in government.

The comments on Sinn Féin were in response to a question from the audience.

“We expect that a commitment to keep debt on a downward trajectory will remain regardless of a change in government,” said Remy Carasse, director of sovereign ratings at S&P.

Mr Carasse added that while there could be uncertainty about the policy direction after the next election, that would not necessarily lead to a lower rating for Ireland.

“We shouldn’t see a direct relationship between the election outcome and ratings decisions in Ireland.”

“Countries where institutions are strong offer more stability and Ireland has strong institutions.”

S&P has rated Ireland at AA-, very strong with a stable outlook since upgrading in November 2019.

Countries with higher credit ratings typically can borrow more cheaply on global markets.

The agency retains a broadly favourable view of the current Government’s management of the economy, despite major challenges such as Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to the corporate tax regime imposed by the OECD last year.

Mr Carasse said that Ireland “keeps surprising on headline indicators” but that continuing to do so will require a “delicate balance”.

“The Government has to repair the fiscal balance sheet while ensuring strong growth in the context of changing monetary policy.”

S&P said it expected domestic demand – a measure of the local economy, stripping out the contribution of multinationals – would continue to benefit from both public and private investment, as well as the release of pent-up personal savings.

Mr Carasse praised the Government’s handling of the Covid crisis saying that “massive fiscal support” had allowed employment to recover quickly, in contrast to the period after the financial crisis when jobs were added much more slowly.

He said Ireland’s fiscal deficit was set to narrow sharply despite the OECD tax agreement that will cost about €2bn annually in lost exchequer receipts.

He attributed Ireland’s “remarkable” tax performance to strong corporation tax takings, which were four times bigger last year than in 2011,

He said the country’s strong, large cash balance and long-dated debt profile would support fiscal consolidation in 2022 and give the Government leeway to manage the costs of the OECD reforms.