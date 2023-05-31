Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary says no prospect of Dublin-Cork flights

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary has said he doesn’t believe that flights between Dublin and Cork will ever be relaunched.

Earlier this week, DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said that the reintroduction of such a service was a strong possibility.

Mr Jacobs is the former chief marketing officer at Ryanair and took up his post at the semi-state DAA in January. The DAA operates Dublin Airport and Cork Airport.

An air service last operated between Dublin and Cork in 2011.

Mr Jacobs told the Irish Examiner newspaper this week that he’d be “amazed” if the route doesn’t operate again at some stage.

But Mr O’Leary insisted that the relatively short driving time between Dublin and Cork means an air service won’t be reintroduced.

“I don’t think Cork-Dublin flights will return,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday morning.

“The motorway journey is now less than two hours, train services are less than two hours,” he added.

“We were the main airline operating Cork-Dublin flights. We had three flights a day with 97pc load factors. Once they finished the motorway, the load factor went from 97pc to 23pc,” according to Mr O’Leary.

The Ryanair group chief executive also claimed that allowing Dublin Airport to charge higher passenger charges would “be rewarding an incompetent semi-state monopoly”.

Mr O’Leary was in Brussels on Wednesday to deliver almost 1.2 million signatures from flyers around Europe to the European Commission calling on it to act over the impact of air traffic control strikes in France.

While in many other countries such as Spain and Italy, overflights transiting through their airspace during strike action are protected from being diverted or grounded, there is no such blanket protection in France.

The Ryanair petition calls on the EU Commission to “take immediate action and protect European citizen’s freedom of movement and overflights during French ATC strikes”.

Mr O’Leary said that while people in France and other mainland European countries have alternatives such as trains to travel across the continent during air traffic control strikes, passengers in Ireland don’t.

“People who are stuck in Ireland can’t get into Italy, people in Germany can’t get to Spain, people in Portugal can’t get to Poland and so on,” he said.

Dozens of strikes have already been held in France this year.