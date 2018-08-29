Ryanair will lift threat to cut 300 jobs if pilots agree deal

Ryanair is set to lift its threat to cut more than 300 jobs if pilots back a deal to end a campaign of industrial action next week.

It is understood that management will withdraw its decision to put more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew on protective notice of potential redundancies from October 28.

Insiders said the pilots are likely to back the deal to resolve a row over their terms and conditions in a ballot due to end on Friday week.

They said the executive council of the Irish Airline Pilots Association has unanimously recommended the deal to its members. The document agreed at talks, chaired by mediator Kieran Mulvey, says the protective notice will be lifted if the deal is passed.

The low fare carrier's board signed off on a plan last month to cut its Dublin-based fleet from 30 to 24 aircraft during the winter and move at least six aircraft to its growing Polish charter airline.

It insisted this was a commercial decision. Unions claimed it was designed to penalise staff for going on strike.

Mr Mulvey said he has advised the parties not to comment until the ballot ends.

"I did request that both sides refrain from comment," he said.

"Previous interactions weren't conducive to a resolution to the dispute. This gives them time to consider the proposals."

Ryanair is trying to halt a campaign of strikes that blighted its flight schedule during peak season. It revealed yesterday that Italian pilots have voted in favour of a collective agreement - and it is going to meet unions in the UK, Germany and Spain shortly.

Irish-based pilots were looking for a more "transparent" method for allocating holidays, base transfers and promotion. They wanted those with the longest service to get priority.

Sources said they achieved a large number of their demands on the seniority issue - and their biggest compromises were on base transfers.

Ryanair negotiators insisted they would still need flexibility in moving crew between bases without dismantling the entire business model. The Dublin deal may have a domino effect and provide a template for agreements with pilots in bases abroad.

Although the airline is making strong headway in resolving the pilots' gripes, it may face further industrial action by European cabin crew. They have not announced their next move following hugely disruptive strikes last month.

Ryanair chief people officer Eddie Wilson welcomed the first collective agreement with Italian pilots and hoped it would be shortly followed by a similar agreement covering Irish pilots. A spokesperson would not confirm whether it would lift the threat.

