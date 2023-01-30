Ryanair will assess ‘modest’ dividends for shareholders in 2024

RYANAIR shareholders shouldn’t expect blowout buybacks or special dividends in future from the airline, group chief executive Michael O’Leary has warned.

He said that any future dividends will be “modest” even as the carrier’s capital expenditure slows amid a reduced pace of fleet growth and replacement.

Ryanair returned more than €6.8bn to shareholders via buybacks, a special distribution and special dividends between 2008 and 2020. The single biggest return was an €886m buyback programme between 2016 and 2017.

Read More

“If we’re at zero net debt by March of 2024, I think we will be looking at some shareholder returns at that time,” Mr O’Leary told analysts on Monday as the carrier posted third-quarter results.

Ryanair raised €400m from shareholders during the pandemic, which Mr O’Leary said was “critical” along with bond refinancing, to helping the carrier navigate the crisis without having to fall back on any state aid.

“We’ve huge draws on cash this year,” he added. “We’ve a bond repayment of €850m in March, €750m in August. We have – subject to Boeing deliveries – we think next year, we’ve probably about €2.3bn, €2.4bn in capex.”

Mr O’Leary said that the airline is committed to restoring pay for its staff and to keeping fares as low as possible.

“But once all that’s done, and we could see a way clear to having a zero net debt position again on the balance sheet, then we will return to shareholder returns, but we’re looking at probably the spring of 2024 before we start to consider that,” the airline boss added.

But he cautioned investors about the potential size of such returns.

“I think in future, shareholder returns will be more modest,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll do more buybacks. I think we’re looking at modest dividends… hopefully on an annualised basis if earnings and cash flows allow.”

He said the large share buybacks undertaken by the airline had “proven difficult in the past” and that a “modest dividend stream” would be better.

Ryanair said on Monday that it made a €211m profit after tax in the three months to the end of December, boosted by strong demand in the period.

The performance compared to a €96m loss in the corresponding period in the previous financial year, when it was weighed down by the impact of the Omicron variant of the Covid virus.

Ryanair had flagged in recent weeks that it had experienced strong demand over the Christmas period and previously upgraded its profit forecast for the current financial year.

The carrier said that its passenger traffic in the third quarter rose 24pc to 38.4 million and was 7pc higher compared to the corresponding period in its 2020 financial year.

Third-quarter fares rose 14pc compared to pre-Covid levels, it said.

Ryanair’s revenue from scheduled services in the third quarter was up 85pc at €1.45bn. Total revenue for the quarter was 57pc higher at €2.31bn as ancillary revenue delivered a “solid performance”.