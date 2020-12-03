RYANAIR will allow passengers to disembark its new Boeing Max aircraft if they’re uncomfortable flying on the 737 jet type that was overhauled by the US aerospace firm following two deadly crashes, according to group chief executive Michael O’Leary.

Ryanair yesterday confirmed an order for 75 additional Max 200 jets, bringing its total firm commitment for orders of the aircraft type of 210. Those jets have a list price of $22bn (€18bn), but airlines typically secure significant discounts – as high as 50pc – for big orders.

However, Mr O’Leary insisted the discount it received wasn’t significant, and that it also reached agreement with Boeing about compensation for delayed deliveries.

Ryanair remains in discussions with Boeing about an order for Max 10 aircraft.

“We’re not quite there yet on that,” he said.

The fresh order for the Max 200s is hugely important for Boeing, which saw the Max grounded all over the world for 20 months to last month following two deadly crashes involving the jet.

The aircraft have just been cleared to fly again by regulatory authorities.

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said there was no plans to rename the 737 Max.

“There is no rebranding going on,” he told a press conference in Washington DC that was attended by Mr O’Leary. “This is a great airplane, it’s a safe airplane.”

Boeing has spent the last 20 months overhauling the Max aircraft under intense scrutiny from global regulators. Investigations revealed that safety concerns about the jet during its development were ignored.

“What I know is that our customers are going to love flying in this plane,” Mr O’Leary insisted. “It’s fantastic. The interiors are brilliant. They’re going to love our prices.”

“Next summer we’ll have maybe 25 or 30 of these aircraft in operation out of a fleet of about 480 aircraft,” he said.

“Will we be able to tell our customers in advance which airplane they’re going to be flying on? No. But certainly for the first three, four, six months, any customer who’s getting on a Max aircraft and doesn’t want to fly on that Max aircraft, we’ll say, that’s fine, no problem, you can wait and go on the next NG [another Boeing 737 type] aircraft,” he added.

“We’ll let people offload if you want,” he said. “I don’t think there’ll be very many. In fact, there won’t be, because this is a great aircraft. We’re very confident in it. We’re sure our customers will share, not just our enthusiasm for the aircraft, but will enjoy flying on it the way we will.”

Mr O’Leary said Ryanair is focused on rebuilding traffic after the Covid pandemic annihilated passenger numbers across the world.

He expects the airline to carry up to 35 million passengers in the financial year to the end of next March, with the figure rising to between 95 million and 135 million by the following year subject to the rollout of Covid vaccines.