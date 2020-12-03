| 2.4°C Dublin

Ryanair will allow nervous flyers to shun Max aircraft

O'Leary says passengers can disembark before takeoff after carrier places order for 75 extra jets

Confident: Ryanair's Michael O'Leary said passengers will love flying on the new Max jets Expand

REUTERS

John Mulligan Twitter Email

RYANAIR will allow passengers to disembark its new Boeing Max aircraft if they’re uncomfortable flying on the 737 jet type that was overhauled by the US aerospace firm following two deadly crashes, according to group chief executive Michael O’Leary.

Ryanair yesterday confirmed an order for 75 additional Max 200 jets, bringing its total firm commitment for orders of the aircraft type of 210. Those jets have a list price of $22bn (€18bn), but airlines typically secure significant discounts – as high as 50pc – for big orders.

However, Mr O’Leary insisted the discount it received wasn’t significant, and that it also reached agreement with Boeing about compensation for delayed deliveries.

