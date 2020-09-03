Ryanair targets investors for €400m in share placement

Ryanair has tapped investors for €400m via a share placing, making it the second Irish company this week raise money from shareholders.

The airline said the cash will help it capitalise on opportunities that arise from the crisis, but also de-risk repayments on debt that are due over the next 12 months.

It said it also intends to raise money from bond markets “in due course” and that its enhanced liquidity will “likely optimise that issuance”.

The airline has about €1.9bn of maturing debt, including an €850m Eurobond that falls due in June next year. It has £600m raised under the UK’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility that matures in March next year.

As of the end of June, Ryanair had more than €3.9bn in cash on its balance sheet. It also has 333 unencumbered Boeing 737 jets with a book value of about €7bn.

The airline launched an accelerated bookbuild this afternoon for the share placement, with Davy acting as sole bookrunner.

The shares were sold to new and existing institutional shareholders.

Ryanair said that so far, 2020 has proven to be the “most challenging” in its 35-year history.

“The group believes that it has responded well and that the current environment is likely to result in long-term impacts for the sector which it expects will create opportunities for Ryanair to grow its network, and expand its fleet, to take advantage of lower airport and aircraft cost opportunities that are likely to arise,” said the airline.

“The [share] placing is expected to help better position the group to move quickly to capitalise on such opportunities should they arise,” it said.

The airline said that one of the strengths of its business model during the pandemic has been its unit cost advantage over other EU carriers.

“Ryanair has spent a number of months right-sizing the cost base to help enable the group's airlines to further lower costs and pass these lower costs on to customers in the form of lower fares,” it said.

“As we look beyond the next year, we expect that there will be significant growth opportunities for Ryanair's low-cost model as competitors shrink, fail or are acquired by government bailed out carriers.”

It said that since March, the airline group had moved “quickly and smartly” to preserve cash, cut costs, cancel share buybacks and defer all non-essential capital expenditure.

Ryanair also said it could have up to 40 of Boeing’s troubled Max aircraft in service in time for next summer and that the airline remains a “committed supporter” of the jets.

Online Editors