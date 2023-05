Ryanair shareholders must 'wait in line’ for spoils of victory, says chief executive Michael O’Leary

Carrier posted near-record profits of €1.43bn, but financial commitments including cutting debt, paying billions for aircraft orders and higher wage bills mean shareholders will have to wait for reward

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images — © Getty Images

John Mulligan Today at 15:09