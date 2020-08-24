Ryanair planning AGM for September

Ryanair has said it will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on September 17, unless fresh Covid restrictions interfere with the plan.

In a notice to the stock market, the airline said its AGM will be held in the City North Hotel and Conference Centre, Gormanston, Co. Meath, at on Thursday, September 17.

However, shareholders were warned that the numbers who will be able attend in person will be restricted and are encouraged to instead submit forms of proxy to ensure they can vote without being physically present.

“There will be limited ability to facilitate attendance in person, the AGM will be as brief as possible, observing social distancing measures; the venue will be vacated promptly after the AGM and refreshments will not be provided,” the company said.

Shareholders were also warned that if it is not possible to hold the AGM in compliance with public health guidelines or applicable law the event may be adjourned or postponed.

The documents circulated ahead of the planned AGM reiterate the airline’s warning of the risk of a hard Brexit.

“In light of ongoing uncertainty about the negotiation of the future trading relationship between the EU and the UK, we continue to plan for a “hard” Brexit to occur on December 31, 2020,” the airline said.

If that happens Ryanair has previously warned that UK based shareholders will lose their voting rights in the company and would in future only be able to sell their shares to EU nationals.

