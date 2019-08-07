Ryanair pilots in UK vote for five days of strike action starting later this month

Ryanair pilots based in the UK will strike on August 22-23 and September 2-4 if Ryanair doesn’t meet its demands for better pay and conditions, the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) announced Wednesday.

Balpa said 80pc of its Ryanair pilots in the UK voted in favour of the strike plan on 72pc turnout.

Balpa began balloting Ryanair pilot members July 24. Results from a similar ballot of Ireland-based Ryanair pilots are expected on Friday.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: ““We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action. No pilot wants to spoil the public’s travel plans, but at the moment it seems we have no choice.”

Ryanair’s Ireland-based pilots previously staged held one-day strikes in July and August 2018 last year in a dispute over leave, seniority and base assignments. Ryanair pilots also staged periodic strikes in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden last summer. Ryanair said that disruption cost it €120m in lost business, refunds and fare cuts.

“Decades of Ryanair refusing to deal with unions has resulted in two things: firstly, a management that apparently doesn’t understand how to work with unions; and secondly a company that doesn’t have a number of standard agreements that any union would reasonably expect in any workplace,” Mr Strutton said.

“That is why our claim includes many issues including pensions; loss of license insurance; maternity benefits; allowances; and a fair, transparent, and consistent pay structure.

“We have made no progress with Ryanair management on any of those areas at all, seemingly because Ryanair management cannot understand how to go about working with us constructively, or how to negotiate. Ryanair has made no offer to BALPA in respect of its pilots.”

Ryanair declined immediate comment.

