Ryanair pays $5m to settle US court action that included Michael O’Leary

US pension fund sued after airline recognised trade unions

RYANAIR has paid $5m (€4.6m) to settle a near five-year-old legal action in the United States that was taken by a pension fund against the carrier and its group chief executive Michael O’Leary after the airline recognised trade unions in 2017.

The carrier said the case has been settled with The City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System following mediation.

Ryanair said the $5m paid as part of that deal is “considerably less” than the legal costs that would have been incurred had the case gone to trial.

Ryanair and the pension fund have already spent a significant sum on legal costs over the past five years, however, with a huge volume of work undertaken by lawyers on both sides.

The pension fund sued Ryanair and Mr O’Leary in 2018 claiming they had made false and misleading statements to shareholders regarding employment issues at the airline – allegations that were strenuously denied.

Following months of turmoil in 2017 that included pilot rostering issues, Ryanair said it would recognise trade unions.

The City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System alleged in its legal action against the airline and its boss that increased costs as a result of unionisation at Ryanair, as well as lower profits, wiped out “millions” in shareholder value.

Those claims were denied.

Ryanair insisted on Wednesday evening that there “was no lawful basis for this claim”.

However, it added that the settlement “is in the interest of all shareholders due to the very modest settlement amount”.

In 2020, the New York court where the case was filed dismissed the pension fund’s first amended complaint in part for failure to state a claim. The judge hearing the case said the pension fund had failed to establish any basis for all of the potentially actionable statements in the complaint, with the exception of those premised on the defendants’ statements regarding the likelihood of unionisation.

Lawyers for the pension fund subsequently sought to lodge a second amended complaint. They wanted to introduce 35 additional sources to back up their action against Mr O’Leary and Ryanair.

Among those planned sources was testimony publicly given by former Ryanair chief operating officer Peter Bellew.

Ryanair took legal action in 2019 against Mr Bellew in an effort to enforce a non-compete clause when the executive announced he was leaving the carrier to join rival EasyJet. The High Court in Ireland ultimately ruled that a non-compete clause in Mr Bellew’s contract was unenforceable.

Lawyers for Mr O’Leary and Ryanair railed against the efforts by the pension fund to file a second amended complaint.

Last September, the New York court dismissed the attempt to file that second amended complaint.

“Granting leave here would require defendants to expend significant additional resources to conduct discover and significantly delay the resolution of the disputes in the matter,” the judge said.

“Denial is appropriate because the motion for leave to amend imposes undue prejudice, evinces bad faith, and would be futile,” he added in a ruling.