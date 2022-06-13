Unions representing Ryanair's Spanish cabin staff have said they’ll strike on six days in late June and early July. The news means potential disruption for tourists to Spain in what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year as schools break for summer and the risk of knock on pressure on Europe’s already strained aviation sector.

Officials from the USO and SITCPLA trade unions said their members intend to walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as a pay dispute escalates.

"We have to resume mobilisation so that the reality of our situation is known and Ryanair is forced to abide by basic labour laws," said Lidia Arasanz, the general secretary of USO's Ryanair section, in a statement.

Unions estimate that Ryanair has around 1,400 crew based in Spain. A strike, if it happens, will heap pressure on the travel industry struggling to get back into full flow following two years of lockdowns and add to uncertainty for travellers. The airline’s shares fell on Monday, following the news.

Ryanair and the unions had been in talks over pay, but the airline pulled out following the threat of industrial action.