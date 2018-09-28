Ryanair passengers braced for more disruption amid cabin crew strike

Ryanair passengers are bracing for more disruption today as some of its cabin crew in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Italy strike for 24 hours.

Some of the airline's pilots in Germany are also taking part in industrial action today. Ryanair had already cancelled 150 flights in advance of the cabin crew strike.

Notice of the action by Germany-based pilots forced it to cancel almost another 100 flights.

The airline, which has been battling labour unrest for almost a year, has blasted the decision of German pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) to call the strike there.

Ryanair said that it held seven hours of talks on Tuesday with VC representatives.

The airline said it had already agreed to arbitration with VC, and that such arbitration could take place over four to five weeks. Ryanair also invited VC representatives to talks in Dublin next week to finalise those agreements.

Ryanair chief operations officer Peter Bellew said it was "deeply disappointing" that some of its passengers in Germany will have their flights disrupted.

The International Transport Workers' Federation and the European Transport Workers' Federation yesterday claimed that worker representation on the Ryanair board "would go some way" to addressing what it said were strained industrial relations at the airline.

Meanwhile, Ryanair yesterday announced the opening of two new bases in France - at Marseille and Bordeaux. It had previously operated a base at Marseille, but closed it in 2011.

