Ryanair Dutch pilots vote in favour of industrial action

RYANAIR pilots based in the Netherlands have backed industrial action in a ballot just a day after German pilots voted in favour of strikes.

Members of the Dutch Airline Pilots Association voted in favour of industrial action by a majority of 99.5pc.

In a statement issued today, the union said it supports its Irish-based colleagues and their strike this Friday and opposes job losses at the Dublin base.

Sources claimed that Ryanair’s move to put over 300 staff on protective notice last week has “galvanised” the pilots’ support for industrial action.

In a statement, the Dutch union said Ryanair needs a “wake up call” and a strike in the Netherlands might be the only solution.

It said negotiations for an agreement between the union and the budget airline are still ongoing.

“However, we are losing hope for a positive outcome,” said the union in a statement.

It said its demands are modest – that Dutch law should apply to contracts and there should be no more “bogus” self-employment. The pilots also demanded “sufficient” sick pay and pensions.

The ballot result comes just a day after German pilots voted for industrial action.

Ryanair previously said its decision to put 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew on protective notice was a commercial decision.

Independent.ie has contacted Ryanair for a comment.

Online Editors