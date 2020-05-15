Ryanair cut 250 jobs across UK, Ireland, Spain and Poland

Ryanair is planning to restore 40% of its flight schedule from July but Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned people are unlikely to be able to go on foreign holiday this summer (Niall Carson/PA)

Ryanair has cut more than 250 jobs across its offices in the UK, Ireland, Spain and Poland amid the collapse in demand for flights.

The airline announced that a "small number" of the job cuts have been made through compulsory redundancies.

Ryanair's people director Darrell Hughes said it was a "very painful time" for the carrier.

He went on: "While we expect to reopen our offices from June 1, we will not require the same number of support team members in a year when we will carry less than 100 million passengers, against an original budget of 155 million.

"Regrettably, we will now have a small number of compulsory redundancies in Dublin, Stansted, Madrid and Wroclaw to right size our support teams."

Earlier this month, Ryanair announced it plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its pilots and cabin crew.

Mr Hughes said the airline is continuing to meet with trade unions to discuss its restructuring programme and "further announcements" are expected before the end of May.

PA Media