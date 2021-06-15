Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary says access to airspace was ‘taken for granted’ before Belarus incident

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary has told British parliamentarians that he does not support a long term ban on planes using Belarusian airspace but that action had been needed after the forced landing of a flight last month to deter other states.

On May 23rd authorities in Belarus scrambled a warplane to force a Ryanair flight carrying opposition journalist Roman Protasevich to land in Minsk.

Roman Protasevich was then arrested, prompting punitive measures against Belarus in response.

In response to the extraordinary case Belarusian carriers are now banned from flying over European Union and UK territory, while EU authorities have told airlines they should avoid Belarusian air space unless in an emergency.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that while he supported those measures, the aviation industry depended in the long term on unrestricted access to all airspace, something he said should be restored.

"The freedom to overfly states is something that we have perhaps taken for granted for the last 70-80 years."

"We must restore it as quickly as possible."

He said that would require assurances from Belarusian, and or Russian authorities.

"We need to have an outcome where the European and the UK authorities, hopefully assisted by international partners, receive appropriate assurances from the Belarusian, and or Russian authorities, that this will never happen again," he said.

Action had been necessary after the Minsk case to deter a risk of copycat behaviour but in the long term the politicisation of airspace was not the answer as it would hurt the aviation industry and international connectivity, he said.