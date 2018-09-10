Ryanair bans media from AGM

Ryanair has banned the media from its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders next week as the company reels from a year characterised by flight cancellations and industrial unrest.

Ryanair has banned the media from its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders next week as the company reels from a year characterised by flight cancellations and industrial unrest.

The company has issued a statement advising “all relevant financial media” that members of the press will not be admitted to the meeting.

“We wish to allow shareholders to discuss all matters freely with the Board without these discussions being distorted for PR purposes,” Ryanair said.

There will be no press briefing afterwards either, the company said.

The move is highly unusual for a public company – not least because many shareholders who do not attend AGMs in person rely on media reporting.

The Ryanair AGM is being held this year at a hotel in rural Co Meath, close to the M1 motorway. It’s understood to be the first time the AGM has been held outside the capital.

For the past number of years, the AGM has been held at a hotel in Dublin Airport or at the airline’s own nearby HQ.

Last year’s AGM went ahead within days of Ryanair’s cancellation of thousands of flights, which the company has blamed on a rostering issue linked to management of pilot leave.

Online Editors