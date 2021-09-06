Ryanair and Boeing terminate talks over multi-billion dollar jet order

RYANAIR has terminated negotiations with Boeing over a potential multi-billion dollar order for the aircraft maker’s Max10 jet.

It brings about two years of talks to an end, but Ryanair insisted it has sufficient aircraft already on order with Boeing to fuel expansion for the next five years.

Ryanair – Boeing’s biggest customer in Europe and one of its largest in the world – has been in talks with Boeing regarding a potential order for the Max10 aircraft variant even since before the Max jets were permitted to fly again around the world. They’d been grounded following two fatal crashes that exposed flaws with the Max design.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary confirmed this morning that talks on a Max 10 order have ended,

“We are disappointed we couldn’t reach agreement with Boeing over a Max10 order,” he said. “However, Boeing have a more optimistic outlook on aircraft pricing than we do, and we have a track record of not paying high prices for aircraft,” he said.

Ryanair has previously placed orders at times when demand for new jets has been low – such as after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 – enabling it to secure deep discounts.

“We have a more than sufficient order pipeline to allow us to grow strongly over the next five years with a Boeing 737 fleet, which will rise to over 600 aircraft and will enable Ryanair to capitalise on the extraordinary growth opportunities that are emerging all over Europe as the continent recovers from the Covid pandemic,” said Mr O’Leary.

He said Ryanair “does not share Boeing’s optimistic pricing outlook”.

Last December, Ryanair gave Boeing a major boost by ordering an additional 75 Max jets, bringing the carrier’s total orderbook for Max aircraft to 210. They’re worth about $22bn at list prices.

Ryanair took delivery in June of its first 737 Max jet after a more than two year delay with deliveries due to the global groundings.