Ryan-backed TippAero jet leasing firm aims for $5bn fleet within five years

Startup lessor aims to buy first 25 jets this year, says Donal Boylan 

Boeing's 737 Max jet has customers around the world. Photo: Reuters
Donal Boylan (left), the CEO of TippAero at the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin. Photo: John Mulligan
Declan Ryan of Irelandia (right) at the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin. Photo: John Mulligan

Donal Boylan (left), the CEO of TippAero at the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin. Photo: John Mulligan

Declan Ryan of Irelandia (right) at the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin. Photo: John Mulligan

John Mulligan

TIPPAERO, the aircraft leasing startup backed by Declan Ryan’s Irelandia investment vehicle that will focus on new generation single-aisle jets, is hoping to seal financing by spring that will position it to make its first aircraft purchases by summer, according to its chief executive, Donal Boylan.

He told the Irish Independent that by the end of its first year, TippAero hopes to have a fleet of about 25 jets. It will focus on Boeing 737 Max and single aisle Airbus neo jets, some of them acquired via sale and leaseback deals with airlines.

