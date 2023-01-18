Ryan-backed TippAero jet leasing firm aims for $5bn fleet within five years

TIPPAERO, the aircraft leasing startup backed by Declan Ryan’s Irelandia investment vehicle that will focus on new generation single-aisle jets, is hoping to seal financing by spring that will position it to make its first aircraft purchases by summer, according to its chief executive, Donal Boylan.

He told the Irish Independent that by the end of its first year, TippAero hopes to have a fleet of about 25 jets. It will focus on Boeing 737 Max and single aisle Airbus neo jets, some of them acquired via sale and leaseback deals with airlines.

Within five years, Mr Boylan said that TippAero hopes to have deployed $1.5bn of equity, which combined with debt, will reach about $5bn of deployed capital and make for a “very significant business”.

The Irish Independent first revealed last year that TippAero had been launched by Mr Ryan – a son of Ryanair co-founder Tony Ryan – as well as Mr Boylan.

Speaking to the Irish Independent on the fringes of the Airfinance Journal aviation conference in Dublin, Mr Boylan – a veteran of the aviation and aircraft leasing sector- confirmed that TippAero is in advanced discussions with a number of potential financial institutions.

“We’ve been out with our investment banks and it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster,” said Mr Boylan. “We’ve got to the altar with a couple of guys and doing a merry dance with five or six more. Every single one of them are saying they like the team, they like the prospects.”

He said the banks’ ultimate decision – given that interest rates have returned to more normalised levels – is where they should be putting their dollars.

“By March or April we’ll know,” he said, adding that TippAero already has aircraft deals lined up ready to go once finance is secured.

“We’ll have deals in the summer and autumn,” he said. “Those deals are already there. We’ve already got some mandates to do some things for airlines.”

He said the TippAero team has “strong relationships” with a number of airlines and has been able to “keep things simmering” with them as it has gone out to fundraise.

He said that even without securing funds needed to launch a leasing business, TippAero could still build a successful business in trading or advisory services.

“Naturally, we’d like to have a balance sheet with a substantial principal amount,” said Mr Boylan.

He said TippAero intends to keep its growth on a linear trajectory after acquiring its first 25 airplanes.

“If you start going out saying you’re going to do a step-up from 25 aircraft to 90 in the second year, you’re going to underperform,” he said.

He said TippAero could reach a “fork in the road” in three years’ time where it’s bringing highly-rated corporate investors into the business, “or frankly, selling the business”.

Mr Ryan’s Irelandia investment vehicle is backing TippAero. Irelandia owns a majority stake in Viva Air, the Colombian low-cost airline, while Irelandia controls the Viva Air Group.

Mr Boylan is a former chief executive of China’s CBD Aviation Lease Finance, and also served as the CEO and vice chairman of Bohai Leasing, and as CEO of Hong Kong Aviation Capital. He is also a non-executive director of Vietnam’s VietJet Air.