Russian invasion of Ukraine could leave Irish consumers facing further rises in energy costs, as well as more expensive bread and beer

AS VLADIMIR PUTIN’S tanks roll into Ukraine, we’re going to end up paying even more for the gas to heat our homes and for a range of groceries from bread and beer to cooking oil.

Sanctions imposed on Russia could then hit global supply chains that have already been throttled by Covid as the price of metals used in smartphones, cars and computers rises.

In fact, even if Mr Putin doesn’t invade Ukraine, but keeps his boot firmly planted on the country’s economic arteries, prices will still rise. He will also achieve his goal of keeping Ukrainians poorer than they were in 1990 by stymying its economic development and choking its ports.

Here in Ireland, the aircraft leasing industry could be hit hard if Russia is excluded from the SWIFT international payments system, and, while Russia accounts for less than 0.4pc of our goods exports, some sectors will still suffer.

“A Russian invasion of Ukraine or severe ratcheting up of sanctions would add as much as two percentage points of inflation in developed markets, particularly in Europe,” says Simon MacAdam of consultancy Capital Economics.

With inflation already running at 5.5pc here in Ireland and 5pc in the wider eurozone, that would be a huge shock to incomes. Economic growth would also take a hit at a time when that post-Covid bounce was fading.

Oxford Economics puts the impact of the heightened tensions at 0.3pc of eurozone gross domestic product by the end of 2022. That’s not great news for a bloc that hasn’t even made it back onto the slow growth path seen before Covid.

The longer the crisis goes on, the higher the rate of inflation as prices remain elevated.

That is going to cause even more headaches for the European Central Bank as it ponders whether it needs to raise interest rates.

At a time when wages are rising slowly, further price rises would be catastrophic for many households already struggling with the impact of higher energy costs.

They would also pile pressure onto the European Union for a response to aid consumers, something Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe hinted at last week, although the costs would be tiny when compared with Covid.

But the impact of any invasion is going to spread much further than energy costs.

It’s not just because it’s poetic that Ukraine is called the breadbasket of Europe.

It has the largest agricultural acreage in Europe at 33 million hectares, almost double that of France, and a third of the world’s highly fertile black soil.

According to agricultural specialist bank Rabobank, Russian and Ukrainian exports of wheat, barley and corn are nearly a quarter of the global total, they produce half the world’s sunflower products and a fifth of rapeseed.

“A retaliatory blanket embargo could result in even higher agri-commodity prices. Given the inelasticity of demand, wheat prices in particular could double, as Turkey, the Middle East, and northern Africa struggle to source wheat from elsewhere,” analyst Michael Every wrote.

Corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are at a seven-month high of $6.50 (€5.73) a bushel, while wheat futures are at $8.04 (€7.08) a bushel.

High grain prices have the potential to spark unrest in the Middle East. A UN index which tracks the most globally traded food commodities has risen from 113.5 points in January last year to 135.7 and is within a whisker of its all-time high of 137.6 back in 2011, when the ‘Arab Spring’ protests exploded.

If Russian tanks do go in and sanctions are imposed that ban Moscow from using the SWIFT network, that could pose a threat to Ireland’s airline lessors, Avolon’s Dómhnal Slattery told Reuters last week.

While Avolon has fewer than 20 planes in Russia and one or two in Ukraine, out of a total fleet of more than 550 aircraft, the foreign leasing industry rents 515 jets with an estimated market value of $10bn (€8.81bn) to Russian airlines, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Only President Putin knows whether Russia is willing to risk its economy and relations with Europe.

As the leader of a country with less economic heft than Spain, Mr Putin is clearly not a player on the world stage. However, he is capable of conducting military and economic sabotage on his less powerful and poorer neighbours.

Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.

Even without an invasion, he can keep Ukraine poor and extract rents in the form of higher commodity prices from Europe until we get serious about an alternative to Russian energy.

Without access to the shipping routes in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Ukraine’s grains can’t reach international markets, and even if they can, ports and agriculture will be starved of investment due to geopolitical risk.

In the short term, Mr Putin and his treasury may benefit from higher gas and prices. After all, the country’s current account surplus hit an all-time high of $120bn (€105.74bn) last year thanks to rising energy and grains prices.

Even though commodity prices have made Russia’s economy stronger, no one seems to have much faith in the country’s future.

Net private capital outflows from Russia last year accelerated to $72bn (€63.45bn), the highest since 2014, the year in which president Putin’s troops stormed into Crimea.