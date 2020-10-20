RTÉ told to end freeze of incremental pay rises for staff

An attempt by RTÉ to save €1.1m a year by freezing incremental pay rises for 490 workers has suffered a serious setback.

The station has been told its decision to suspend the wage hikes in January was “unacceptable” by an internal disputes tribunal.

It said those who have not been paid should be reimbursed.

But chairman of the tribunal John Doherty said that “given the urgency of the financial situation” at RTÉ talks on proposed cost-saving measures should resume quickly.

RTÉ has frozen increments since the start of the year as it embarked on a plan to reduce costs by €60m over three years.

In a recommendation issued today, the industrial relations tribunal said it should resume paying the increases “with immediate effect”.

The incremental wage hikes fall due to staff each year on the anniversary of the date they joined the station, until they reach the top of their pay scale.

The tribunal found that the company’s insertion of an “inability to pay” clause in individual contracts lacked “wider disclosure”.

It said it “remains unacceptable” in an industrial relations context.

“The IRT therefore recommends that incremental payments should resume with immediate effect, and those who have been affected by their non-payment be reimbursed from their normal due date,” it said.

The Trade Union Group has accepted the recommendation.

“The TUG will continue its work for members and hopes to re-engage promptly with RTÉ on ensuring the protection of employment and the sustainable future of the organisation.,” it said in a statement.

Irish secretary of the NUJ, Séamus Dooley, said the station faces serious financial challenges and the unions have always been willing to engage in meaningful negotiations.

“What we could not accept was the unilateral freezing of increments with no regard for the industrial relations process,” he said.

“By definition, this move hit lower paid workers.”

He said the recommendation sets a standard for future talks.

“It vindicates the right of the trade union group to represent members and puts an onus on management to respect agreements,” he said.

“As we prepare for future talks that’s an important framework.”

Meanwhile, the tribunal said this had been the most difficult case over recent years for it to address concerning “the grave financial position” of the station’s finances.

It said it also concerned the effect of “difficult cost saving measures that are necessary for stability to be regained, and continued viability to be restored”.

“The effect on staff as a result is likely to be demanding, so the importance and integrity of the industrial relations process and procedure is vital to a successful outcome,” it said.

