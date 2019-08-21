Room for growth: Costs take shine off Kingsley results

New accounts filed by Xiu Lan Riverside Hotel Ltd show that the firm recorded the drop in its pre-tax profits despite revenues increasing by 4pc, from €9.32m to €9.7m, in the 12 months to the end of September.

The firm is part of the Xiu Lan group of Irish companies, which also operates the luxury Fota Island hotel and resort outside Cork city. The directors for the Kingsley firm state that the business performed in line with expectations. The drop in profits arose mainly from administrative expenses increasing from €7.1m to €7.7m.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation of €643,458 and net interest payments of €229,032.

Irish Independent