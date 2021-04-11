| -1.3°C Dublin

Risk of turbulence: Air cargo limits hit Ireland’s exporters

As more passenger flights face the chop, high-value Irish exports being flown across the world are facing disruption

Emirates has reduced cargo flights from 14 a week to just four Expand
Eilis and Sarah Gough of Mileeven Honey Expand

Eilis and Sarah Gough of Mileeven Honey

Sean Pollock Email

You would never know what was in the cargo hold of an international passenger flight – and it's typically more than just your luggage.

From fresh dairy goods like yoghurts to life-saving pharmaceutical products, passenger planes carried some of Ireland’s most valuable exports in their bowels near our sunglasses and sandals as we jetted off from Dublin to sunnier climes such as Dubai.

