Riot Games' female staff to share $10m after harassment claims

Revelations of an allegedly toxic, male-dominated culture at Riot Games have seen the group agree to a $10m (€9m) payout that will be shared by former and current female employees in the US.

The allegations against Riot Games made in a lawsuit filed in California last year included that female staff had been subjected to sexual harassment and had been passed over for roles filled by male executives.

One former Riot Games employee, who moved from the United States in 2014 to take a job at its Dublin office, claimed some male staff there used sexist, homophobic and racist language in a report published on a US website last year.

Other female Riot Games employees went public with claims that sexism and harass- ment were commonplace.

