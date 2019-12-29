Richard Curran: 'Brexit, beef, bonds and broadband - 2020 will be a roller-coaster'

This time around, it does appear as if we will see some genuinely significant economic, corporate and political shifts in the year ahead.

We will have a general election at home, most likely in the early part of the year, and regardless of who wins, we are unlikely to end up with the same political combination in power that we have now.

By the end of 2020, we will know if Donald Trump will be staying in the White House and, if not, who will be taking his place. The British Conservatives look to be ensconced in power for at least several years but their progress on Brexit will have taken real shape by the end of 2020.

Here are some of the stories to watch out for in the 12 months ahead:

1. Brexit. Having played 'bad cop' in the Tory press for a few years, the Taoiseach (whoever that is after the general election) will have to play good cop.

Having sorted out the contentious issue of keeping the Border open, Ireland now needs the UK to secure the closest possible trade relationship with the EU in the negotiations.

Boris Johnson is playing a risky game and seems very prepared to have a relatively distant relationship for post-Brexit Britain.

Central to the talks will be EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan. It is ironic that Hogan has been very direct and critical of the Brexit project and is expected to play hard ball with the British in the trade talks.

Yet from an Irish perspective, we will not want him to stick it to the British negotiating team too hard.

2. Apple tax case. We should see the next round of Apple and the Irish Government's appeal of the €13bn European Commission state aid case. After a couple of days of hearings in September, the five judges of the General Court have quietly gone off to deliberate before making a ruling in the coming months. The omens from a recent Starbucks case suggest it may not look too good for Apple's case.

Regardless of the outcome, the General Court is the second-highest court in the EU, so this one could run well into 2021 or beyond through further appeals.

The general consensus seems to be that no matter how the final round of this spat goes, Ireland won't be getting the money.

3. Corporation tax. Sticking with the issue of tax, we are likely to see greater clarity on the future direction of the OECD in securing more tax from global multinationals.

Two core OECD proposals are at issue here. One is a digital tax which would see tech companies in particular pay more tax in the country in which their business interacts with consumers.

The second is the introduction of a minimum global tax charge.

The first is more likely to fly and could have some impact on Ireland, but it wouldn't be a disaster. The second proposal could be more serious for our corporation tax take.

With a corporation tax rate of 12.5pc, what if the new global minimum was set at 15pc? So much for any tax advantage in Ireland.

OECD agreement will be more difficult to secure on this proposal. But 2020 will prove to be telling.

4. National Broadband Plan. Work on constructing the first 35 hubs around the country will begin. This will be contentious, as local politicians will inevitably become more vocal.

These initial hubs are due in some larger towns and will have the capacity to supply fibre broadband within a 30km radius.

If you are living down a boreen in the middle of nowhere, don't expect much any time soon. The hubs are not due to be complete until the end of 2021 - and that is if everything goes to plan.

5. The FAI. Predicting the future of Irish soccer is nigh on impossible right now. One thing is certain: a lot will have to change.

It is possible we will see the State take on the FAI's shareholding in the Aviva Stadium, in return for some kind of financial package or debt relief. Uefa is lending money to the organisation right now and it will have to have a say in any future refinancing or restructuring of how the game is financed.

Once a new chairperson and the new independent directors come on board, expect a change of tack from minister Shane Ross. He will be a lot more willing to deal with the new faces who arrive at the board table.

However, if there is an early election, will he still be sports minister? That seems highly unlikely.

6. Stripe IPO. The performance of the stock market next year will be central in determining new initial public offerings (IPOs), especially in the US.

Stripe, the online payments business set up by Tipperary brothers John and Patrick Collison, was recently described as America's second-largest startup.

Given that it had a valuation of $35bn (€32bn) from its last funding round, can it still be described as a startup at all? How big do you have to get to no longer be a startup? The Collisons have been ruling out an IPO for several years now. Even as recently as September, when they raised another $250m, they said they had no plans for an IPO.

But how long will investors wait for a chance to cash in some of their stock? If the markets do hold up, which is a very big if, you could see the trigger being pulled on an IPO, as inevitably some shareholders sitting on large paper gains would want to get their hands on some of that return.

7. Digicel. A big year looms for Denis O'Brien's telco giant Digicel. Having restructured one chunk of its $7bn debt pile, Digicel may have to move toward restructuring other bonds which fall due in 2021. Credit rating agency Fitch has said the company will "struggle to refinance" the 2021 bond and is likely to seek a debt restructuring arrangement with holders of the notes.

This could trigger a restructuring of other bonds in the mix that do not fall due until a couple of years later.

O'Brien faces some tough issues in key markets, especially in Haiti, which is in the middle of an economic and political crisis. Elsewhere, the local currency in some of its markets has struggled against the dollar.

At the same time, the company is investing in new technology to capture the potential from the move away from mobile voice to mobile data.

Digicel will not wait until 2021, when the next tranche of bonds is due, to put together a plan.

The coming months will dictate much about the future shape and balance sheet of the business.

8. Farmers with a beef. We have not seen the end of beef farmer disputes with processors and retailers on the issue of price.

The truth is that some of the fundamentals of the industry are simply out of kilter: not enough competition in processing; too many unprofitable small producers; too much cheap beef; Brexit and changing eating habits.

Beef farmers will not go down here without a fight, yet the industry is facing a perfect storm, especially if Johnson does a very hard Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Expect more tractors holding up traffic in Dublin city centre in 2020.

