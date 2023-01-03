Revenues rise and losses fall at Nolaclan hospitality group

The directors of Alan Clancy’s expanding Nolaclan hospitality group are confident of the group returning to profit after two years of Covid-19 related losses.

Nolaclan operates the successful House venues on Leeson Street in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast while the group’s portfolio of venues include bars, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels.

Other venues include 37 Dawson Street and 9 Below in Dublin, the Oyster Tavern in Cork and Mrs Robinson’s in Greystones.

In December, Mr Clancy announced a joint venture with golfer Shane Lowry to open a bar, restaurant and cafe in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

On New Year’s Eve, Mr Lowry was one of scores to attend Mr Clancy’s wedding to Shay Given’s sister, Jacqueline, at Trump Doonbeg in Clare.

Recently filed consolidated accounts by Mr Clancy’s Capulat Ltd show that the group narrowed its post-tax losses by 38pc to €1.72m in 2021 from post-tax losses of €2.79m in 2020.

This followed revenues increasing by 52pc from €4.29m to €6.52m in 2021 as the group benefited from easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the latter half of 2021.

Pre Covid-19, Capulat’s revenues in 2019 totalled €24.08m.

The directors state that following the success of previous ventures, the group opened The Gables in Foxrock in December 2021 and Beckett Locke in Point Square Village in October 2021.

The 2021 loss of €1.72m “includes a significant investment in resources to support all venues during the Covid-19 pandemic” say the directors.

“However, with the ongoing support from shareholders, the directors are confident that the group will return to profitability.”

The loss takes account of Government grants received of €2.93m, offset by non-cash depreciation costs of €1.67m.

At the end of December 2021, the group had a shareholders’ deficit of €11.4m that includes accumulated losses of €6.6m. A deficit of €4.76m in minority interests contributed to the overall shareholders’ deficit.

The group’s cash funds during 2021 doubled from €221,137 to €422,037.

Numbers employed during 2021 increased from 147 to 204 as staff costs increased from €2.28m to €3.62m.

Directors’ pay at the business was slashed during the pandemic from €412,363 paid out in 2019 to €81,392 in 2021.

The 2021 loss takes account of exceptional costs of €139,327 concerning the write-off of loans due and interest payments of €738,587.