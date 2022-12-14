Revenues at gym group Flyefit rebound to almost €11m

The number of Flyefit gyms operating today has grown to 20 – up from 16 at the start of this year

The Flyefit gym group is continuing to expand after narrowing its pre-tax losses by 81pc to €524,078 last year.

Flyefit Holdings Ltd reduced its losses as revenues last year increased by 11.5pc from €9.85m to €10.98m during the business’s second pandemic-hit year.

The 2021 revenues of €10.98m remain some way off the group’s pre-Covid-19 revenues of €18.97m in 2019.

The group recorded an operating profit of €133,183 last year after recording an operating loss of €2.15m in 2020.

However, interest costs of €657,261 resulted in the pre-tax loss of €524,078. The directors state that results for the year and the financial position of the group at the end of the year were considered satisfactory.

In a post balance-sheet event, the directors state that the group has continued with their expansion plans and are in the process of completing final steps in the opening of four new gym locations across Dublin.

The new gym locations are part of a €10m expansion plan by directors, Brendan O’Hagan and Séamus Kennedy, and the number of Flyefit gyms operating today has grown to 20 – up from 16 at the start of this year.

The accounts show that the group last year received Government Covid-19 supports of €1.13m after receiving €623,643 under that heading in 2020.

The loss last year takes account of hefty non-cash depreciation costs of €3.5m.

A note discloses that management accounts throughout 2022 to date continue to reflect positive net assets. It says profit and loss and cashflow forecasts have been prepared to June 2023 and beyond, reflecting profitability and cashflow sufficient to meet the demands and obligations of the business during this period of review.

Numbers employed increased from 76 to 98 as staff costs dipped from €1.83m to €1.69m. Pay to directors last year rebounded from €100,000 to €300,000. In 2019, directors’ pay totalled €425,500.