Revenue quick-fix to allow UK retailers restock shortage hit Irish shops

A temporary fix by Revenue put in place on Friday to post-Brexit tariff rules is expected to free retailers to get more goods from the UK onto the shelves of their Irish shops, but longer-term costs are looming.

Shoppers faced empty shelves at some branches of Tesco, Marks & Spencer and other retailers this week as complicated post-Brexit trade rules entered into force.

Paul Kelly, Director of Food Drink Ireland, said the Revenue’s temporary measures are having an impact and that “goods are flowing as a result”.

He said teething problems were “to be expected”, particularly for food and drink products, which require a 24-hour pre-notification period to customs and extra health and safety checks.

From Friday, the Revenue Commissioners is issuing suppliers with temporary customs registration numbers to allow them to clear customs faster.

The numbers should flag to customs officials that suppliers are having problems completing paperwork and getting clearance.

The Revenue Commissioners said that while it has processed “thousands” of customs forms in the last number of days, some businesses were having “difficulties” lodging safety declarations.

“It is clear that many were not as prepared as they thought or significantly underestimated what was involved in being Brexit-ready,” a spokeswoman for the agency responsible for customs checks told Reuters.

The move came after Stena Line cancelled ferry sailings this week, citing a “significant drop” in freight volumes due to supply chain problems. The Brexit difficulties have compounded existing travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

However, a more long-term problem looms for companies supplying Ireland and Irish companies exporting to the UK and the rest of Europe.

Although the trade deal secures tariff-free and quota-free access for EU and UK goods, it contains complicated rules on where those goods originate.

‘Rules of origin’ requirements mean, for instance, that no more than 20pc of any dairy product (by weight) can come from outside the EU.

The rules are further complicated by the fact many of the food consumed in Ireland is processed through regional distribution hubs in the UK.

“This has come has quite a surprise to a lot of companies,” Mr Kelly told the Irish Independent. “There is going to be a more permanent cost that is going to be imposed on the supply chain."

The extra cost will have to be passed on to the consumer, Mr Kelly said, and could affect the range of products available to Irish shoppers.

While food and drinks products will be the hardest hit, there are also rules of origin requirements on chemicals and textiles.

