Revenue Online Service for self-declared taxpayers to file and pay crashes again

THE tax authority’s online system for self-declared taxpayers to file and pay has crashed again.

Revenue said this morning it was aware its Revenue Online Service (ROS) was having problems.

“Revenue is aware that the ROS system is experiencing some issues this morning. Our technical team are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. A further update will issue as soon as possible,” the tax authority said in a Tweet.

Yesterday Revenue was forced to extend the pay-and-file deadline for self-assessed tax until 6pm today, after outages on its online system as a result of the huge numbers looking to file. The previous deadline was midnight on Tuesday.

A record number of people are tipped to file an online tax return for 2018, and the Revenue Online System (ROS) was seeing 3,000 to 4,000 returns filed per hour throughout Tuesday morning, Revenue said.

“These volumes caused intermittent downtime for some of those using the ROS system and while it was still possible to file returns, the volume of submissions were less than expected.”

Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the system being unavailable for a period on Tuesday, the original deadline day.

Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019.

Online Editors