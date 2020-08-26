Revenue at Lakeland Dairies over €1bn before pandemic hit

Revenues at Lakeland Dairies topped €1bn for the first time last year

Revenues at Lakeland Dairies topped €1bn for the first time last year, having doubled over the previous five years.

Results for 2019 show group revenue increased €224.6m to €1.03bn. Operating profit was €20.5m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortisation (ebitda) was €42.9m.

Read More

However, the Covid pandemic has hit the business significantly this year, CEO Michael Hanley said. Hardest hit was the foodservice arm of the business that services the catering industry, including airlines and fast food, which saw sales down as much as 95pc during the second quarter of 2020, when lockdowns were at their most severe.

That business is now operating at between 50pc and 60pc of 2019 capacity, Michael Hanley said. The foodservice division had delivered €239m of last year’s revenue .

The collapse in foodservice demand knocked on into lower prices for food ingredients, the group’s most important revenue driver, he said.

However, the business has managed to operate throughout the pandemic so far, with zero cases of Covid reported among 1,200 employees to date, he said. The company took preventative steps from January, when overseas travel was halted, and continued with strict restrictions in work environments including physical distancing and temperature checks.

Michael Hanley said the group’s priorities had not changed as a result of the pandemic – including target to pay as much as the business can’t milk suppliers, a focus on generating earnings, and re-investment for growth.

The 2019 results are the first since a merger with LacPatrick Dairies in April 2019 and reflect costs including redundancies associated with the closure of yogurt and butter manufacturing in Monaghan as production was consolidated across the merged group.

The newly enlarged Lakeland Dairies collects 1.85bn litres of milk from 3,200 farm families across 16 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Around 60pc of milk comes from the North.

Michael Hanley said the first quarter of this year had been strong, coming ahead of the pandemic, and he anticipated a significant recovery into the third and fourth quarters.

“Our goal will be to perform in 2020, to maximise what we can for the year,” he said.

The lack of clarity on Brexit remains a concern, he added.

Read More

Online Editors