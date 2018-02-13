Tesco has had to introduce a quota on Gordon's Pink Gin to "ensure availability" for all customers in the run up to Valentine's Day.

Tesco has had to introduce a quota on Gordon's Pink Gin to "ensure availability" for all customers in the run up to Valentine's Day.

Revealed: Why Tesco customers can 'only' buy four bottles of Gordon's Pink Gin

The supermarket giant has limited customers to four bottles per person as the popular beverage has been flying off the shelves in recent weeks.

A spokeswoman for the store told Independent.ie: "We’ve seen strong sales in Gordon’s Pink Gin in the run up to Valentine’s Day and to ensure availability for all customers we’ve introduced a limit on number of bottles that can be sold in a single sale." Pink gin has been sold by Tesco Ireland since September 3 last year after it was introduced by Gordon's as a limited-edition.

'Maximum purchase 4 per customer'

The drink's official description reads: "Inspired by an original Gordon’s recipe from the 1880s, the pink gin is perfectly crafted to balance the refreshing taste of Gordon’s with the natural sweetness of raspberries and strawberries, with the tang of redcurrant served up in a unique blushing tone. "The berry taste and hue are achieved with natural fruit flavours only and its juniper profile is subtle and mild."

And how is it best served? "... in a large wine glass with ice, tonic water and a fresh strawberry cut into wedges," Gordon's says.

The premium gin is on sale in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes Stores and Centra.

Online Editors